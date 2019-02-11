Rajapalayam Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 97.29 crore, down 10.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.29 crore in December 2018 down 10.64% from Rs. 108.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 81.33% from Rs. 3.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2018 up 7.55% from Rs. 13.64 crore in December 2017.

Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2017.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)