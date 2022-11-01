 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajapalayam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore, up 26.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 216.67 crore in September 2022 up 26.38% from Rs. 171.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2022 down 91.89% from Rs. 97.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.88 crore in September 2022 up 2.05% from Rs. 41.04 crore in September 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 113.00 in September 2021.

Rajapalayam Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 215.22 200.14 171.45
Other Operating Income 1.45 1.19 --
Total Income From Operations 216.67 201.33 171.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 131.18 124.89 84.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.47 7.10 4.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.99 -36.28 -3.15
Power & Fuel 5.10 -- --
Employees Cost 26.14 25.46 20.19
Depreciation 14.28 13.83 12.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.25 41.25 26.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.24 25.08 25.48
Other Income 3.36 2.23 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.60 27.31 28.50
Interest 14.05 11.90 9.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.55 15.41 19.01
Exceptional Items -0.65 8.03 --
P/L Before Tax 12.90 23.44 19.01
Tax 5.79 5.53 6.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.11 17.91 12.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.11 17.91 12.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.78 -- 84.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.89 17.91 97.33
Equity Share Capital 8.59 8.59 8.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.00 44.00 113.00
Diluted EPS 9.00 44.00 113.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.28 44.00 113.00
Diluted EPS 9.00 44.00 113.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:44 am
