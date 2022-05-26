Rajapalayam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore, up 56.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.86 crore in March 2022 up 56.09% from Rs. 137.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.55 crore in March 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.99 crore in March 2022 up 81.23% from Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 44.00 in March 2021.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)