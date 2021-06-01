Rajapalayam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore, up 54.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore in March 2021 up 54.81% from Rs. 88.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2021 up 55.32% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2021 up 77.79% from Rs. 11.48 crore in March 2020.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 44.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.00 in March 2020.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 755.45 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.93% over the last 12 months.