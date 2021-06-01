MARKET NEWS

Rajapalayam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore, up 54.81% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajapalayam Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.01 crore in March 2021 up 54.81% from Rs. 88.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.40 crore in March 2021 up 55.32% from Rs. 20.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.41 crore in March 2021 up 77.79% from Rs. 11.48 crore in March 2020.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 44.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 28.00 in March 2020.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 755.45 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 29.93% over the last 12 months.

Rajapalayam Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations135.29120.5288.50
Other Operating Income1.721.72--
Total Income From Operations137.01122.2488.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.7253.6444.45
Purchase of Traded Goods1.532.063.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.9312.67-2.60
Power & Fuel14.749.60--
Employees Cost15.7015.6113.32
Depreciation11.8612.048.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.7215.6023.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.811.02-1.18
Other Income3.740.954.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.551.973.42
Interest10.2510.927.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.70-8.95-3.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.70-8.95-3.81
Tax3.92-3.12-0.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.62-5.83-3.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.62-5.83-3.11
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates38.0236.0023.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.4030.1720.86
Equity Share Capital7.367.367.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.0041.0028.00
Diluted EPS44.0041.0028.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS44.0041.0028.00
Diluted EPS44.0041.0028.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 01:00 pm

