Rajapalayam Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore, up 48.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.33 crore in June 2022 up 48.8% from Rs. 135.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.91 crore in June 2022 down 49.75% from Rs. 35.64 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.14 crore in June 2022 up 32.84% from Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2021.

Rajapalayam EPS has increased to Rs. 44.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 42.00 in June 2021.

Rajapalayam shares closed at 313.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)