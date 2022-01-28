Rajapalayam Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.03 crore, up 37.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.03 crore in December 2021 up 37.46% from Rs. 122.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.06 crore in December 2021 down 36.82% from Rs. 30.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.01 crore in December 2021 up 121.34% from Rs. 14.01 crore in December 2020.

Rajapalayam EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 41.00 in December 2020.

