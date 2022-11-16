Raja Bahadur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 62.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 85.75% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raja Bahadur International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.09
|3.78
|4.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.09
|3.78
|4.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.98
|1.05
|2.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.14
|--
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.71
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.84
|1.73
|1.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.03
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.25
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.28
|0.49
|Interest
|2.19
|2.11
|2.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|-1.83
|-1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|-1.83
|-1.89
|Tax
|0.75
|-0.52
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.71
|-1.31
|-1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.71
|-1.31
|-1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.51
|-58.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.51
|-58.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.08
|-0.51
|-58.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.08
|-0.51
|-58.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited