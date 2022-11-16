 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raja Bahadur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 62.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 85.75% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.

Raja Bahadur International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.09 3.78 4.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.09 3.78 4.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.98 1.05 2.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.14 -- 0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.74 0.71 0.36
Depreciation 0.28 0.27 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.84 1.73 1.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.03 0.32
Other Income 0.12 0.25 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.22 0.28 0.49
Interest 2.19 2.11 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.97 -1.83 -1.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.97 -1.83 -1.89
Tax 0.75 -0.52 -0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.71 -1.31 -1.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.71 -1.31 -1.46
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.51 -58.42
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.51 -58.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.08 -0.51 -58.42
Diluted EPS -1.08 -0.51 -58.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am