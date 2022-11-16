English
    Raja Bahadur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 62.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 85.75% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.

    Raja Bahadur International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.093.784.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.093.784.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.981.052.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.14--0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.710.36
    Depreciation0.280.270.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.841.731.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.030.32
    Other Income0.120.250.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.220.280.49
    Interest2.192.112.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.97-1.83-1.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.97-1.83-1.89
    Tax0.75-0.52-0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.71-1.31-1.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.71-1.31-1.46
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.51-58.42
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.51-58.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.08-0.51-58.42
    Diluted EPS-1.08-0.51-58.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

