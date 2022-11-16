Raja Bahadur Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 62.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in September 2022 up 62.67% from Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2022 down 85.75% from Rs. 1.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2022 down 32.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.63% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.