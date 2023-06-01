Raja Bahadur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, down 70.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 907.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 up 167.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,485.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.