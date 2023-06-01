English
    Raja Bahadur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, down 70.93% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 907.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 up 167.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,485.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.

    Raja Bahadur International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.994.0113.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.994.0113.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.060.650.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02--10.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.620.70
    Depreciation0.280.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.631.661.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.580.80-0.04
    Other Income0.360.180.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.950.980.19
    Interest2.972.053.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.02-1.07-2.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.02-1.07-2.90
    Tax-0.29-0.55-2.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.73-0.51-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.73-0.51-0.17
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.21-6.36
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.21-6.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.21-6.36
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.21-6.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

