Raja Bahadur Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, down 70.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 907.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 up 167.39% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,485.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.
|Raja Bahadur International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.99
|4.01
|13.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.99
|4.01
|13.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.06
|0.65
|0.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|10.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.62
|0.70
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.63
|1.66
|1.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|0.80
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.18
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|0.98
|0.19
|Interest
|2.97
|2.05
|3.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.02
|-1.07
|-2.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.02
|-1.07
|-2.90
|Tax
|-0.29
|-0.55
|-2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.73
|-0.51
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.73
|-0.51
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.21
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.21
|-6.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|-0.21
|-6.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|-0.21
|-6.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited