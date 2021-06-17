Raja Bahadur Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, down 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in March 2021 down 9.25% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021 down 77% from Rs. 43.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 down 102.01% from Rs. 47.20 crore in March 2020.

Raja Bahadur EPS has decreased to Rs. 402.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 1,744.84 in March 2020.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,380.70 on June 16, 2021 (BSE)