Raja Bahadur Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, up 181.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 181.54% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.22 crore in March 2019 down 150.5% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 27.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2018.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,155.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)