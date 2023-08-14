Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 14.32% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 15.4% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,382.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.