    Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in June 2023 up 14.32% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 up 15.4% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 209.09% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

    Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,382.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.35% returns over the last 6 months and -12.38% over the last 12 months.

    Raja Bahadur International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.333.993.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.333.993.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.02-0.061.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.02--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.550.540.71
    Depreciation0.310.280.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.352.631.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.580.03
    Other Income0.290.360.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.390.950.28
    Interest2.832.972.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.44-2.02-1.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.44-2.02-1.83
    Tax-0.34-0.29-0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.11-1.73-1.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.11-1.73-1.31
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.09-0.70-0.51
    Diluted EPS-45.09-0.70-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-45.09-0.70-0.51
    Diluted EPS-45.09-0.70-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Raja Bahadur #Raja Bahadur International #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

