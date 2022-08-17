Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 19.32% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 45% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -58.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raja Bahadur International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.78
|13.73
|3.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.78
|13.73
|3.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|0.86
|0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|10.82
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.71
|0.70
|0.53
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.73
|1.13
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.03
|-0.04
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.23
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.19
|0.71
|Interest
|2.11
|3.09
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-2.90
|-1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|-2.90
|-1.70
|Tax
|-0.52
|-2.73
|-0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.31
|-0.17
|-1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.31
|-0.17
|-1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-6.36
|-48.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-6.36
|-48.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-6.36
|-48.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-6.36
|-48.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited