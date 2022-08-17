 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 19.32% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 45% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -58.21% over the last 12 months.

Raja Bahadur International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.78 13.73 3.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.78 13.73 3.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 0.86 0.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 10.82 0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.71 0.70 0.53
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.73 1.13 0.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 -0.04 0.58
Other Income 0.25 0.23 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.19 0.71
Interest 2.11 3.09 2.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.83 -2.90 -1.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.83 -2.90 -1.70
Tax -0.52 -2.73 -0.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.31 -0.17 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.31 -0.17 -1.22
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -6.36 -48.83
Diluted EPS -0.51 -6.36 -48.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -6.36 -48.83
Diluted EPS -0.51 -6.36 -48.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Raja Bahadur #Raja Bahadur International #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.