Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 19.32% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022 down 7.14% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022 down 45% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2021.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,000.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.55% returns over the last 6 months and -58.21% over the last 12 months.