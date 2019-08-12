Raja Bahadur Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, up 301.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2019 up 301.03% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in June 2019 down 2.61% from Rs. 3.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 up 79.09% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2018.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,575.00 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)