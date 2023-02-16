 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 64.16% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Raja Bahadur International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.01 7.09 9.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.01 7.09 9.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.65 0.98 3.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 3.14 4.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.74 0.47
Depreciation 0.28 0.28 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.66 1.84 1.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 0.10 0.39
Other Income 0.18 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.98 0.22 0.51
Interest 2.05 2.19 2.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.07 -1.97 -1.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.07 -1.97 -1.91
Tax -0.55 0.75 -0.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.51 -2.71 -1.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.51 -2.71 -1.43
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -1.08 -56.35
Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.08 -56.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.21 -1.08 -56.35
Diluted EPS -0.21 -1.08 -56.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited