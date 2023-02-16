Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 64.16% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,689.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.