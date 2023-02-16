Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 64.16% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 61.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,689.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
|Raja Bahadur International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.01
|7.09
|9.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.01
|7.09
|9.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.98
|3.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|3.14
|4.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.74
|0.47
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.28
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.66
|1.84
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.10
|0.39
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.98
|0.22
|0.51
|Interest
|2.05
|2.19
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-1.97
|-1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.07
|-1.97
|-1.91
|Tax
|-0.55
|0.75
|-0.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-2.71
|-1.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-2.71
|-1.43
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.08
|-56.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.08
|-56.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-1.08
|-56.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-1.08
|-56.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited