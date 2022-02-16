Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 34.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 down 161.82% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 85.23% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2020.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,166.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.44% over the last 12 months.