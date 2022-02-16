Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 34.70 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 down 161.82% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 85.23% from Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2020.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,166.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -56.47% returns over the last 6 months and 60.44% over the last 12 months.
|Raja Bahadur International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.42
|4.36
|34.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.42
|4.36
|34.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|2.37
|1.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.03
|0.06
|32.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.47
|0.36
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.25
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.00
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.39
|0.32
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.16
|6.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|0.49
|5.03
|Interest
|2.42
|2.38
|2.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-1.89
|2.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.91
|-1.89
|2.34
|Tax
|-0.47
|-0.43
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.43
|-1.46
|2.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.43
|-1.46
|2.32
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-56.35
|-58.42
|92.63
|Diluted EPS
|-56.35
|-58.42
|92.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-56.35
|-58.42
|92.63
|Diluted EPS
|-56.35
|-58.42
|92.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited