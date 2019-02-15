Raja Bahadur Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 77.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 77.01% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2018 down 24.97% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 27.16% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,174.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)