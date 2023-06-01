English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Raja Bahadur Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore, down 70.93% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 70.93% from Rs. 13.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 115.34% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2023 up 528.57% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2022.

    Raja Bahadur EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 29.60 in March 2022.

    Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,485.00 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.64% returns over the last 6 months and -12.44% over the last 12 months.

    Raja Bahadur International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.994.0113.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.994.0113.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.060.650.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.84--10.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.620.74
    Depreciation0.290.290.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.651.671.19
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.420.78-0.04
    Other Income0.370.190.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.790.970.21
    Interest2.972.053.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-1.08-2.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-1.08-2.88
    Tax-0.30-0.56-2.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.12-0.52-0.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.12-0.52-0.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.12-0.52-0.75
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.98-21.63-29.60
    Diluted EPS3.98-21.63-29.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.98-21.63-29.60
    Diluted EPS3.98-21.63-29.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

