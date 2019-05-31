Raja Bahadur Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, up 181.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 181.97% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019 down 146.37% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 31.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,155.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)