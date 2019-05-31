Raja Bahadur Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore, up 181.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.72 crore in March 2019 up 181.97% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019 down 146.37% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019 down 31.34% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2018.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,155.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Raja Bahadur International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.72
|0.46
|1.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.72
|0.46
|1.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.13
|2.83
|4.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.67
|-2.78
|-6.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.04
|1.41
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|1.65
|0.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-2.51
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.57
|0.13
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|-2.38
|0.55
|Interest
|3.45
|2.36
|2.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.24
|-4.74
|-1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.24
|-4.74
|-1.51
|Tax
|0.05
|-0.03
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.30
|-4.70
|-1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.30
|-4.70
|-1.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.30
|-4.70
|-1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-131.14
|-187.84
|-51.41
|Diluted EPS
|-131.14
|-187.84
|-51.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-131.14
|-187.84
|-51.41
|Diluted EPS
|-131.14
|-187.84
|-51.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited