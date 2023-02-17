Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,689.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raja Bahadur International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.01
|7.09
|9.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.01
|7.09
|9.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|0.98
|3.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|3.14
|4.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.74
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.29
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.67
|1.86
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.78
|0.08
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.14
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.22
|0.46
|Interest
|2.05
|2.19
|2.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.08
|-1.97
|-1.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.08
|-1.97
|-1.96
|Tax
|-0.56
|0.74
|-0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-2.71
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-2.71
|-1.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|-2.71
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.63
|-107.92
|-57.89
|Diluted EPS
|-21.63
|-107.92
|-57.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-21.63
|-107.92
|-57.89
|Diluted EPS
|-21.63
|-107.92
|-57.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited