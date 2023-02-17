 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

Raja Bahadur International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.01 7.09 9.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.01 7.09 9.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.65 0.98 3.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 3.14 4.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.62 0.74 0.50
Depreciation 0.29 0.29 0.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.67 1.86 1.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 0.08 0.32
Other Income 0.19 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 0.22 0.46
Interest 2.05 2.19 2.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.08 -1.97 -1.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.08 -1.97 -1.96
Tax -0.56 0.74 -0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 -2.71 -1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 -2.71 -1.47
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.52 -2.71 -1.47
Equity Share Capital 2.50 2.50 2.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.63 -107.92 -57.89
Diluted EPS -21.63 -107.92 -57.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -21.63 -107.92 -57.89
Diluted EPS -21.63 -107.92 -57.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited