Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.