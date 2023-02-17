English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, down 57.43% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 57.43% from Rs. 9.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 70.27% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.

    Raja Bahadur shares closed at 3,689.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.

    Raja Bahadur International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.017.099.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.017.099.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.650.983.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--3.144.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.620.740.50
    Depreciation0.290.290.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.671.861.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.780.080.32
    Other Income0.190.140.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.970.220.46
    Interest2.052.192.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.08-1.97-1.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.08-1.97-1.96
    Tax-0.560.74-0.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-2.71-1.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-2.71-1.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.52-2.71-1.47
    Equity Share Capital2.502.502.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.63-107.92-57.89
    Diluted EPS-21.63-107.92-57.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-21.63-107.92-57.89
    Diluted EPS-21.63-107.92-57.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Raja Bahadur #Raja Bahadur International #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am