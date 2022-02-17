Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 34.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 167.05% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 85.66% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2020.

Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,374.00 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.30% returns over the last 6 months and 71.53% over the last 12 months.