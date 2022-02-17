Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore, down 72.85% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.42 crore in December 2021 down 72.85% from Rs. 34.70 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 167.05% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 85.66% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2020.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 4,374.00 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -54.30% returns over the last 6 months and 71.53% over the last 12 months.
|Raja Bahadur International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.42
|4.36
|34.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.42
|4.36
|34.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.01
|2.37
|1.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.03
|0.06
|32.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.39
|0.94
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.25
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.05
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.23
|-1.67
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.16
|6.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.40
|4.90
|Interest
|2.42
|2.38
|2.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-1.98
|2.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.96
|-1.98
|2.22
|Tax
|-0.49
|-0.47
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.47
|-1.51
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.47
|-1.51
|2.19
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.47
|-1.51
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-57.89
|-60.33
|87.75
|Diluted EPS
|-57.89
|-60.33
|87.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-57.89
|-60.33
|87.75
|Diluted EPS
|-57.89
|-60.33
|87.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited