Raja Bahadur Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 77.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Raja Bahadur International are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2018 down 77.01% from Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2018 down 27.01% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2018 down 31.48% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2017.
Raja Bahadur shares closed at 1,174.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Raja Bahadur International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|4.91
|2.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|4.91
|2.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.83
|2.06
|0.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.78
|2.44
|1.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|1.19
|0.80
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.13
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|0.51
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.51
|-1.41
|-1.86
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.38
|-1.37
|-1.75
|Interest
|2.36
|2.18
|1.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.74
|-3.55
|-3.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.74
|-3.55
|-3.74
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.70
|-3.52
|-3.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.70
|-3.52
|-3.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.70
|-3.52
|-3.70
|Equity Share Capital
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-187.84
|-138.98
|-148.10
|Diluted EPS
|-187.84
|-138.98
|-148.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-187.84
|-138.98
|-148.10
|Diluted EPS
|-187.84
|-138.98
|-148.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited