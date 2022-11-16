Raj Tube Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore, up 57.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.72 crore in September 2022 up 57.26% from Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 69.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Raj Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2021.

Raj Tube shares closed at 19.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.05% returns over the last 6 months and -14.16% over the last 12 months.