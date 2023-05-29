Raj Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore, up 79.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore in March 2023 up 79.38% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 1726.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 135.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

Raj Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Raj Tube shares closed at 12.62 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months and -28.50% over the last 12 months.