English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Raj Tube Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore, up 79.38% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Tube Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.41 crore in March 2023 up 79.38% from Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 1726.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 135.42% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    Raj Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

    Raj Tube shares closed at 12.62 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months and -28.50% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Tube Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.4123.1515.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.4123.1515.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.7723.1513.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-0.611.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.120.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.070.040.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.420.47
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.110.430.47
    Interest0.410.330.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.690.090.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.690.090.08
    Tax0.08--0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.610.090.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.610.090.03
    Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.200.07
    Diluted EPS1.360.200.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.360.200.07
    Diluted EPS1.360.200.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Raj Tube #Raj Tube Manufacturing Company #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:11 am