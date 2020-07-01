Raj Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 78.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Tube Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in March 2020 down 78.84% from Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 129.96% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 405.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.
Raj Tube shares closed at 12.70 on January 10, 2020 (BSE)
|Raj Tube Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.59
|14.60
|16.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.59
|14.60
|16.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.85
|16.18
|19.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.91
|-1.91
|-3.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.18
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.23
|0.30
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.17
|0.14
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|-0.17
|0.16
|Interest
|0.37
|0.33
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.94
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.94
|-0.50
|-0.36
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-0.50
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-0.50
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-1.11
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-1.11
|-0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-1.11
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-1.11
|-0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am