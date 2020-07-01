Raj Tube Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore, down 78.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.59 crore in March 2020 down 78.84% from Rs. 16.99 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 129.96% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 down 405.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Raj Tube shares closed at 12.70 on January 10, 2020 (BSE)