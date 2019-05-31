Raj Tube Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, down 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in March 2019 down 8.43% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 812.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 79.31% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.

Raj Tube shares closed at 19.00 on March 19, 2019 (BSE)