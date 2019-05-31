Raj Tube Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore, down 8.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Tube Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.99 crore in March 2019 down 8.43% from Rs. 18.55 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 812.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 79.31% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2018.
Raj Tube shares closed at 19.00 on March 19, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Raj Tube Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.99
|23.84
|18.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.99
|23.84
|18.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.62
|23.78
|16.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.25
|-0.98
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.18
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.30
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.53
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.53
|0.84
|Interest
|0.51
|0.52
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|0.02
|0.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|0.02
|0.27
|Tax
|0.05
|--
|0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|0.02
|-0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|0.02
|-0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|4.50
|4.50
|4.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.04
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|0.04
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited