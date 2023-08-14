Raj Tube Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore, down 21.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.48 crore in June 2023 down 21.84% from Rs. 32.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 60.7% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2023 up 36.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022.

Raj Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2022.

Raj Tube shares closed at 25.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 46.20% returns over the last 6 months