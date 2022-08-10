Raj Tube Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.60 crore, up 112.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.60 crore in June 2022 up 112.34% from Rs. 15.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 40.29% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

Raj Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2021.

Raj Tube shares closed at 20.00 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.25% returns over the last 6 months and 37.36% over the last 12 months.