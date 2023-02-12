Raj Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 93.29% from Rs. 11.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 205.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.