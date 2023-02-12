Raj Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 93.29% from Rs. 11.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 205.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Raj Tube EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Raj Tube shares closed at 18.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -15.89% over the last 12 months.