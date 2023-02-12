English
    Raj Tube Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore, up 93.29% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Tube Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.15 crore in December 2022 up 93.29% from Rs. 11.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 205.63% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    Raj Tube Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1515.7211.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1515.7211.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1514.0312.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.610.95-1.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.310.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.420.300.40
    Other Income0.000.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.430.320.40
    Interest0.330.270.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.090.050.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.090.050.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.090.050.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.090.050.03
    Equity Share Capital4.504.504.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.110.07
    Diluted EPS0.200.110.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.110.07
    Diluted EPS0.200.110.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited