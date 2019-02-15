Raj Tube Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore, down 8.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.84 crore in December 2018 down 8.14% from Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2018 down 95.56% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 down 44% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2017.

Raj Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2017.

Raj Tube shares closed at 21.00 on January 09, 2019 (BSE)