Raj Television Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore, down 37.28% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.18 crore in March 2022 down 37.28% from Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.88 crore in March 2022 up 8.78% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.02 crore in March 2022 up 7.93% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in March 2021.

Raj Television shares closed at 38.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and 4.60% over the last 12 months.

Raj Television Network
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.18 17.84 30.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.18 17.84 30.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.64 6.13 4.24
Depreciation 1.75 1.69 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.85 13.72 12.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.94 -3.70 11.31
Other Income 0.33 -- -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.27 -3.70 11.28
Interest 0.90 0.57 2.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.37 -4.27 8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.37 -4.27 8.85
Tax 0.49 -0.05 -1.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.88 -4.22 10.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.88 -4.22 10.00
Equity Share Capital 25.96 25.96 25.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 -0.81 1.93
Diluted EPS 2.10 -0.81 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.10 -0.81 1.93
Diluted EPS 2.10 -0.81 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:43 pm
