Raj Television Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, up 90.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in March 2021 up 90.87% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2021 up 451.1% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021 up 280.94% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2020.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Raj Television shares closed at 54.35 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.52% returns over the last 6 months and 54.40% over the last 12 months.