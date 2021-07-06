MARKET NEWS

Raj Television Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore, up 90.87% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Television Network are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.57 crore in March 2021 up 90.87% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2021 up 451.1% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2021 up 280.94% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2020.

Raj Television EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2020.

Raj Television shares closed at 54.35 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.52% returns over the last 6 months and 54.40% over the last 12 months.

Raj Television Network
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations30.5719.1116.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.5719.1116.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.95----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.243.784.57
Depreciation1.711.701.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.3713.838.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.31-0.201.48
Other Income-0.020.000.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.28-0.201.66
Interest2.430.931.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.85-1.120.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.85-1.120.66
Tax-1.150.70-1.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.00-1.821.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.00-1.821.81
Equity Share Capital25.9625.9625.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.93-0.350.35
Diluted EPS---0.040.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.93-0.350.35
Diluted EPS---0.040.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Raj Television #Raj Television Network #Results
July 06, 2021

