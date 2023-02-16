 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raj Rayon Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 47182.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Rayon Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 up 47182.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 down 100.34% from Rs. 672.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 163.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Raj Rayon Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.01 0.57 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.01 0.57 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.49 0.82 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.87 -0.36 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.09 0.01
Depreciation 3.34 3.35 6.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.38 0.59 1.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -3.92 -8.69
Other Income 0.29 0.15 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.19 -3.77 -8.69
Interest 0.10 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.29 -3.77 -8.69
Exceptional Items -- -- 681.40
P/L Before Tax -2.29 -3.77 672.71
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.29 -3.77 672.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.29 -3.77 672.71
Equity Share Capital 55.61 55.13 34.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.07 19.42
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 19.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.07 19.42
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.04 19.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited