Raj Rayon Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 47182.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Rayon Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 up 47182.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 down 100.34% from Rs. 672.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 163.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.
Raj Rayon Ind shares closed at 68.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 269.57% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Raj Rayon Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.01
|0.57
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.01
|0.57
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.49
|0.82
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.87
|-0.36
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.09
|0.01
|Depreciation
|3.34
|3.35
|6.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.38
|0.59
|1.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-3.92
|-8.69
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.15
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-3.77
|-8.69
|Interest
|0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-3.77
|-8.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|681.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-3.77
|672.71
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|-3.77
|672.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|-3.77
|672.71
|Equity Share Capital
|55.61
|55.13
|34.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|19.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|19.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.07
|19.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.04
|19.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited