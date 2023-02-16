Raj Rayon Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 47182.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 up 47182.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 down 100.34% from Rs. 672.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 163.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.