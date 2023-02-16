English
    Raj Rayon Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, up 47182.73% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Rayon Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 up 47182.73% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 down 100.34% from Rs. 672.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 163.89% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

    Raj Rayon Ind shares closed at 68.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 269.57% returns over the last 6 months

    Raj Rayon Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.010.570.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.010.570.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.490.82--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.87-0.36--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.090.01
    Depreciation3.343.356.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.380.591.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-3.92-8.69
    Other Income0.290.15--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.19-3.77-8.69
    Interest0.100.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.29-3.77-8.69
    Exceptional Items----681.40
    P/L Before Tax-2.29-3.77672.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.29-3.77672.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.29-3.77672.71
    Equity Share Capital55.6155.1334.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.0719.42
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.0419.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.04-0.0719.42
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.0419.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

