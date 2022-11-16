 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raj Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 185.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 39.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.

Raj Packaging Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.41 13.62 10.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.41 13.62 10.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.51 11.40 8.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.00 -0.23 -0.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.61 0.61
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 1.24 1.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 0.36 0.53
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 0.36 0.64
Interest 0.13 0.15 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.42 0.22 0.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.42 0.22 0.48
Tax -0.12 0.06 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 0.16 0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 0.16 0.35
Equity Share Capital 4.57 4.57 4.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 0.34 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.66 0.34 0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.66 0.34 0.77
Diluted EPS -0.66 0.34 0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

