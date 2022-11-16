Raj Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 185.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

    Raj Packaging shares closed at 39.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Packaging Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.4113.6210.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.4113.6210.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5111.408.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.23-0.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.610.61
    Depreciation0.250.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.271.241.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.360.53
    Other Income0.010.010.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.360.64
    Interest0.130.150.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.420.220.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.420.220.48
    Tax-0.120.060.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.300.160.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.300.160.35
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.340.77
    Diluted EPS-0.660.340.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.660.340.77
    Diluted EPS-0.660.340.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

