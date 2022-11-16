Raj Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 185.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.
Raj Packaging shares closed at 39.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.
|Raj Packaging Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.41
|13.62
|10.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.41
|13.62
|10.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.51
|11.40
|8.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.23
|-0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.61
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.27
|1.24
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.36
|0.53
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.36
|0.64
|Interest
|0.13
|0.15
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.42
|0.22
|0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.42
|0.22
|0.48
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.06
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|0.16
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|0.16
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.34
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited