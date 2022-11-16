Raj Packaging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 10.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 185.31% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 103.41% from Rs. 0.88 crore in September 2021.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 39.15 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.34% returns over the last 6 months and 39.08% over the last 12 months.