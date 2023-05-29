English
    Raj Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 31.28% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 31.28% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 123.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

    Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Packaging Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.1410.7114.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.1410.7114.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.258.9111.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.100.080.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.650.62
    Depreciation0.240.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.351.131.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.320.71
    Other Income0.230.110.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.210.82
    Interest0.120.130.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.350.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.350.63
    Tax-0.02-0.100.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.250.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.250.48
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.541.05
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.541.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.541.05
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.541.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023