Raj Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 31.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 31.28% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 123.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.
Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.
|Raj Packaging Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.14
|10.71
|14.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.14
|10.71
|14.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.25
|8.91
|11.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|0.08
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.65
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.25
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.35
|1.13
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.32
|0.71
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.11
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.21
|0.82
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.35
|0.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.35
|0.63
|Tax
|-0.02
|-0.10
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|-0.25
|0.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|-0.25
|0.48
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.54
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.54
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.54
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.54
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited