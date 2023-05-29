Raj Packaging Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore, down 31.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.14 crore in March 2023 down 31.28% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 123.23% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 down 77.36% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.50 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.07% returns over the last 6 months and 61.70% over the last 12 months.