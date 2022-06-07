Raj Packaging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, up 30.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in March 2022 up 30.14% from Rs. 11.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 down 29.73% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021.

Raj Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in March 2021.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 30.80 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.01% returns over the last 6 months and 41.94% over the last 12 months.