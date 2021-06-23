MARKET NEWS

Raj Packaging Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 46.24% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in March 2021 up 46.24% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 up 432.06% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021 up 98.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020.

Raj Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 25.20 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.09% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.

Raj Packaging Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations11.3410.197.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.3410.197.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.167.285.88
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.080.10-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.540.540.47
Depreciation0.240.240.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.321.140.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.170.890.39
Other Income0.000.030.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.170.920.45
Interest0.200.190.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.970.730.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.970.730.20
Tax0.290.330.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.680.400.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.680.400.13
Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.490.870.28
Diluted EPS1.490.870.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.490.870.28
Diluted EPS1.490.870.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Raj Packaging #Raj Packaging Industries #Results
first published: Jun 23, 2021 09:00 am

