Raj Packaging Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore, up 46.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.34 crore in March 2021 up 46.24% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 up 432.06% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021 up 98.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020.

Raj Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2020.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 25.20 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 46.09% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.