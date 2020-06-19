Raj Packaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore, up 22.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.76 crore in March 2020 up 22.66% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 up 146.51% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2020 up 273.68% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2019.

Raj Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2019.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 15.30 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -44.36% returns over the last 6 months and -29.49% over the last 12 months.