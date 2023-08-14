Raj Packaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, down 38.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in June 2023 down 38.57% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 309.07% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 114.75% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 36.11 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.44% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.