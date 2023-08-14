English
    Raj Packaging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore, down 38.57% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.37 crore in June 2023 down 38.57% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 309.07% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 114.75% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

    Raj Packaging shares closed at 36.11 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.44% returns over the last 6 months and 18.01% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Packaging Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.3710.1413.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.3710.1413.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.698.2511.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.15-0.10-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.630.61
    Depreciation0.240.240.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.051.351.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.240.36
    Other Income0.060.230.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.330.000.36
    Interest0.110.120.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.130.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.130.22
    Tax-0.11-0.020.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.33-0.110.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.33-0.110.16
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-0.240.34
    Diluted EPS-0.72-0.240.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.72-0.240.34
    Diluted EPS-0.72-0.240.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

