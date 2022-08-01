Raj Packaging Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore in June 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 down 74.65% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022 down 48.31% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

Raj Packaging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2021.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 32.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)