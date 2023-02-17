Raj Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 140.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 96.77% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.