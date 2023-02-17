Raj Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 140.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 96.77% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.
|Raj Packaging Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.71
|12.41
|13.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.71
|12.41
|13.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.91
|10.51
|10.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.00
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.68
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.13
|1.27
|1.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.29
|0.97
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.29
|0.99
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.35
|-0.42
|0.83
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.35
|-0.42
|0.83
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.12
|0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|-0.30
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|-0.30
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.66
|1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
