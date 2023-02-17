English
    Raj Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore, down 20.87% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 20.87% from Rs. 13.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 140.06% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 96.77% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.

    Raj Packaging shares closed at 51.15 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 62.12% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.

    Raj Packaging Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.7112.4113.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.7112.4113.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.9110.5110.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.00-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.680.60
    Depreciation0.250.250.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.131.271.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.32-0.290.97
    Other Income0.110.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.290.99
    Interest0.130.130.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.35-0.420.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.35-0.420.83
    Tax-0.10-0.120.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.25-0.300.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.25-0.300.62
    Equity Share Capital4.574.574.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.661.35
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.661.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.661.35
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.661.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

