Raj Packaging Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore, up 32.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.53 crore in December 2021 up 32.75% from Rs. 10.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 up 55.22% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021 up 6.9% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Raj Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2020.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 36.00 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)