Raj Packaging Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 16.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Raj Packaging Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2018 down 16.01% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 147.15% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 63.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.
Raj Packaging shares closed at 27.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Raj Packaging Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.32
|10.57
|9.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.32
|10.57
|9.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.01
|8.57
|7.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.30
|-0.08
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.50
|0.44
|0.37
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.18
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|1.08
|0.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.38
|0.59
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|0.38
|0.63
|Interest
|0.28
|0.25
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.13
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.13
|0.41
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.04
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|0.09
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|0.09
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.57
|4.57
|4.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.20
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.20
|0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.20
|0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.20
|0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited