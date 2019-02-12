Raj Packaging Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore, down 16.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.32 crore in December 2018 down 16.01% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018 down 147.15% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 63.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

Raj Packaging shares closed at 27.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.