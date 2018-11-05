Raj Oil Mills Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore, up 8.73% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 17.28 crore in September 2018 up 8.73% from Rs. 15.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2018 up 3.25% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in September 2018 up 33.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2017.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 1.70 on June 27, 2018 (NSE)