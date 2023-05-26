Raj Oil Mills Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.23 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 36.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 91.39% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2023 up 18.02% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2022.

Raj Oil Mills EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

Raj Oil Mills shares closed at 41.35 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.74% over the last 12 months.